English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan to Do a Cameo in Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film
Amitabh Bachchan has his plate too full right now with several films in the making. Other than Jhund and Brahmastra, he is also working on Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan.
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be making a guest appearance in Vikram Gokhale's forthcoming Marathi film.
"Now off again for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film," Amitabh recently wrote on his blog on Tumblr.
The 76-year-old actor is yet to finish filming bits for his next outing Jhund, which is being directed by Nagraj Manjule, who has previously made popular Marathi films Sairat and Fandry.
"And for the next two days finish patch work for Jhund and then back to Chehre and then on to Shoojit film Gulabo Sitabo," Bachchan added.
Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets. In the film, Bachchan plays the role of a professor who motivates street children to build a soccer team.
The Piku actor will also be seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
Notably, Bachchan will also star in family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Now off again for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film," Amitabh recently wrote on his blog on Tumblr.
The 76-year-old actor is yet to finish filming bits for his next outing Jhund, which is being directed by Nagraj Manjule, who has previously made popular Marathi films Sairat and Fandry.
"And for the next two days finish patch work for Jhund and then back to Chehre and then on to Shoojit film Gulabo Sitabo," Bachchan added.
Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets. In the film, Bachchan plays the role of a professor who motivates street children to build a soccer team.
The Piku actor will also be seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
Notably, Bachchan will also star in family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results