1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan to Do a Cameo in Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film

Amitabh Bachchan has his plate too full right now with several films in the making. Other than Jhund and Brahmastra, he is also working on Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan to Do a Cameo in Vikram Gokhale's Marathi Film
Amitabh Bachchan.
Loading...
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be making a guest appearance in Vikram Gokhale's forthcoming Marathi film.

"Now off again for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film," Amitabh recently wrote on his blog on Tumblr.

The 76-year-old actor is yet to finish filming bits for his next outing Jhund, which is being directed by Nagraj Manjule, who has previously made popular Marathi films Sairat and Fandry.

"And for the next two days finish patch work for Jhund and then back to Chehre and then on to Shoojit film Gulabo Sitabo," Bachchan added.

Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets. In the film, Bachchan plays the role of a professor who motivates street children to build a soccer team.

The Piku actor will also be seen in the fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Notably, Bachchan will also star in family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. 

(With News18 inputs)

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

