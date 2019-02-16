LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amitabh Bachchan to Donate Rs 5 lakh Each to Families of 49 CRPF Troopers Who Died in the Pulwama Terror Attack

Amitabh Bachchan will be donating a total of Rs 2.45 crore to the families of CRPF troopers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack.

Updated:February 16, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 49 CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The total amount to be donated by him will be Rs 2.45 crore.

The actor is currently finding out "from several government sources where and how the amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited".

His spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, "Yes, Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 lakh to each of the martyr's families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so."

Last year, Bachchan had donated Rs 1 crore to families of 44 soldiers who were martyred while protecting their country.

The Piku actor also cancelled his attendance as a special guest of Virat Kohli's Foundation event on Friday, which will now be held on Saturday.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed. The dastardly terror attack in Pulwama left the whole nation in mourning.

