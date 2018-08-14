GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan to Guest Star in Kajol's Helicopter Eela

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a guest appearance in Kajol's upcoming movie 'Helicopter Eela'.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan to Guest Star in Kajol's Helicopter Eela
(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Kajol and Bachchan are reuniting after their 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The film directed by Pradeep Sarkar, will see Bachchan playing himself.

"There is a particular scene for which we needed him, so we requested him to play this part. It is an important scene and Mr Bachchan agreed to do this since he has worked with me before and is also close to Ajay and Kajol," Sarkar said in a statement.

The film that deals with parenting and generation gap, will have Kajol essaying the role of a single mother to National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen.

The film also features Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhury and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada (Pen). It is set to release on September 7.

