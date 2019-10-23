Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan to Host Diwali Party in Jalsa After Two Years, Here's Who Will Attend

The Bachchan's Diwali party in Mumbai is one of the most sought after celebrations in the city. After two years, the family will be throwing the party at their residence Jalsa again.

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
One of India's most widely celebrated festivals, Diwali is right around the corner and the country is gearing up to celebrate it with pomp. Diwali is not only a busy time for netizens but also celebrities who will be attending several Diwali parties. One such Diwali party that is the talk of the town is the one hosted by the Bachchans at their residence Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party is known to bring Bollywood's biggest stars under one roof.

For the last two years, the Bachchans haven't been hosting their bash as in 2017, Aishwarya Rai's father passed away and in 2018 because of the demise of Shweta Nanda's father-in-law. However, according to a report in Filmfare, the actor will be holding the gala event this year. The guest list includes stars like Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amongst many others.

Not only the Bachchans but their neighbour, actor Anil Kapoor will also be hosting a party at his place along with his wife Sunita Kapoor and children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Big B was recently released from the Nanavati hospital, where he was admitted due to a routine check-up. After several rumours floated around speculated the cause of his hospitalisation, the actor took to his Tumblr blog to ask his fans to give him and his privacy as health and illness are extremely private matters.

On the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Both these films are slated for a 2020 release.

