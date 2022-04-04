Amitabh Bachchan To Open Jalsa Doors For Sunday Meets But There's A Catch

More than two years after it was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan is likely to resume weekly fan meetings at his Jalsa bungalow from Sunday. Big B, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film in Rishikesh, hinted towards the return of weekly fan meets but with certain precautions. Writing his blog post, the veteran actor expressed relief over the withdrawal of all COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai and called it a “blessing”. He also hoped travel to “far off lands” will soon resume like the pre-pandemic era.

“So hopefully travel from far off lands shall be in permission and perhaps the Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions. Such a desire to look forward to when I am back. Love and am in the resting mode now. Need to recover," Big B concluded in his blog post.

Advertisement

For years, Big B had been meeting his fans outside his Jalsa bungalow on Sunday morning almost as a ritual. However, he was forced to cancel the meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A week before the first lockdown was imposed in the country, Big B cancelled his fan meets to avoid crowding of people. Sharing a tweet, he requested the fans to not gather in front of Jalsa and asked them to follow COVID-19 protocols. The meetings could not resume due to restrictions and have remained suspended for more than 2 years.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

On various occasions, the veteran actor had said that he missed greeting his fans outside. When he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital due to a COVID-19 infection, Bachchan senior posted a photo of one such meeting on Instagram and hoped to meet his fans in person soon.

On the work front, Big B has a series of films lined up for release in 2022. This includes director Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited multi-starrer Brahmastra, and Runway 34 where the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.