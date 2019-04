Amitabh Bachchan to Play a Transgender in Kanchana Hindi Remake?

Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great @akshaykumar sir has began...

need all your blessings #LaaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/BB2zZ5szAD — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 28, 2019

South filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence is making his Bollywood directorial debut with the remake of his hit horror movie, Kanchana. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are playing the leads in the Hindi remake, titled Laaxmi Bomb, which went on floors on Saturday.The actress announced that shooting has started by sharing a photo from the sets.According to the plot, Akshay's character gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender. Kiara plays his girlfriend in the movie. Buzz is that the makers are trying to rope in Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of the transgender in the movie, according to a report in India Today In the original Tamil film, Sarathkumar played the role of a transgender named Kanchana, who gets murdered by the villains. It will be a casting coup of sorts if the makers are able to cast Bachchan in this role.Director Raghava Lawrence shared a couple of photos posing with Akshay on the sets of Laaxmi Bomb and shared his excitement for the film.In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Raghava had said about the film, "Akshay Kumar and I have been in talks for a year-and-a-half, toying with the idea of remaking Kanchana in Hindi. And after several discussions, it has come to shape finally. I am improvising the script to suit the present times, Akshay's image and also Bollywood audience tastes."Kanchana is the second film in the famous Muni series. Released in 2011, the film was a commercial success and has been remade in multiple languages. The fourth film in the Muni series released earlier this month.