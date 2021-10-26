Amitabh Bachchan to Play Tiger Shroff’s Father in Ganapath? Here's What We Know

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will reunite after 7 years with the film Ganapath and now it is reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan might join the cast as well. If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, Big B has been approached to play Tiger’s father in the film. Earlier it was reported that Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff will be roped in for this role.

“Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

The source also added that a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK and both the actors have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months. This will also mark the mega star’s first collaboration with Tiger Shroff.

Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut 7 years ago with the film Heropanti. This will be their second film together since then. Shroff is also filming for the sequel of Heropanti.

Earlier it was reported that actress Elli AvrRam, too, has joined the stellar cast. Previously names like Nora Fatehi and Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon were being speculated for the role of the second female lead.

Meanwhile, the film has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. The Vikas Bahl directorial is supposed to be the most lavishly produced genre-defining film.

