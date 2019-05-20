Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra: Actors Who are Also Terrific Singers

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy slaying the Cannes 2019 red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival with husband Nick Jonas, has another surprise in store for her fans. According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra will be singing a romantic duet with co-star Farhan Akhtar for her next ‘The Sky Is Pink.’However, this is not the first time for either Priyanka Chopra or Farhan Akhtar when they will be singing commercially. While Priyanka has collaborated with Pitbull for ‘Exotic’, Farhan Akhtar has sung for ‘Rock On’.They are not the only actors who have turned into singers as and when required. Here are a few other Bollywood actors who have crooned songs for their movies.1. Shruti Haasan: Kamal Hassan’s eldest daughter, Shruti Hassan has earned recognition and praise for her work in Bollywood movies. But little is known that the actress can and has sung songs too. Remember the movie Chachi 420? Shruti Hassan sang a song in that movie. Other than this, Shruti has also sung the rock version of ‘Luck Aazma’ in her movie Luck.2. Salman Khan: Bollywood’s Bhai aka Salman Khan is a jack of all trades. From acting to singing to dancing, Salman Khan has become one of the best-known heroes in Bollywood today. While he first sang the song, ‘Chandi Ki Daal Par, Sone Ka Mor’ from Hello Brother, he has also sung the title track for his movie ‘Hero.’3. Shraddha Kapoor: The bubbly girl of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor gave her first acting hit with a musical movie Aashiqui 2. The actress sang a duet ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ with singer Ankit Tiwari. She again collaborated with Ankit Tiwari for her track ‘Galiyan’ in the movie ‘Ek Villian’. Apart from this, the actress has also sung for her movies ‘Half Girlfriend’ and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’.4. Parineeti Chopra: Priyanka Chopra’s younger cousin Parineeti Chopra is following the footsteps of her sister. The actress, who has worked in movies like Ishaqzaade and Namaste England has sung a few songs in her journey as a Bollywood actress. Parineeti has sung songs like ‘Afeemi’, ‘Teri Mitti’, and ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ and made her name into this list.5. Alia Bhatt: The Bhatt camp is known to be an expert family. And Alia Bhatt is no exception. The actress has proved her acting talent in movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy, has been a hands-on singer too. From ‘Samjhawaan’ in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to ‘Sooha Saha’ from the movie ‘Highway’, Alia Bhatt has made us all love her melodious voice too!6. Amitabh Bachchan: The 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood, Big B Amitabh Bachchan has received the gist of writing and singing from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor has sung songs like ‘Holi Khele Raghubira’ and ‘Mai Yahan Tu Wahan’ for his movie ‘Baghban’.