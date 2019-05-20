English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra: Actors Who are Also Terrific Singers
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar ain’t the first actors to sing in a movie. Here's a list of other actors who have sung in films.
Many Bollywood actors are also good singers.
Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy slaying the Cannes 2019 red carpet at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival with husband Nick Jonas, has another surprise in store for her fans. According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra will be singing a romantic duet with co-star Farhan Akhtar for her next ‘The Sky Is Pink.’
However, this is not the first time for either Priyanka Chopra or Farhan Akhtar when they will be singing commercially. While Priyanka has collaborated with Pitbull for ‘Exotic’, Farhan Akhtar has sung for ‘Rock On’.
They are not the only actors who have turned into singers as and when required. Here are a few other Bollywood actors who have crooned songs for their movies.
1. Shruti Haasan: Kamal Hassan’s eldest daughter, Shruti Hassan has earned recognition and praise for her work in Bollywood movies. But little is known that the actress can and has sung songs too. Remember the movie Chachi 420? Shruti Hassan sang a song in that movie. Other than this, Shruti has also sung the rock version of ‘Luck Aazma’ in her movie Luck.
2. Salman Khan: Bollywood’s Bhai aka Salman Khan is a jack of all trades. From acting to singing to dancing, Salman Khan has become one of the best-known heroes in Bollywood today. While he first sang the song, ‘Chandi Ki Daal Par, Sone Ka Mor’ from Hello Brother, he has also sung the title track for his movie ‘Hero.’
3. Shraddha Kapoor: The bubbly girl of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor gave her first acting hit with a musical movie Aashiqui 2. The actress sang a duet ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ with singer Ankit Tiwari. She again collaborated with Ankit Tiwari for her track ‘Galiyan’ in the movie ‘Ek Villian’. Apart from this, the actress has also sung for her movies ‘Half Girlfriend’ and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’.
4. Parineeti Chopra: Priyanka Chopra’s younger cousin Parineeti Chopra is following the footsteps of her sister. The actress, who has worked in movies like Ishaqzaade and Namaste England has sung a few songs in her journey as a Bollywood actress. Parineeti has sung songs like ‘Afeemi’, ‘Teri Mitti’, and ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ and made her name into this list.
5. Alia Bhatt: The Bhatt camp is known to be an expert family. And Alia Bhatt is no exception. The actress has proved her acting talent in movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy, has been a hands-on singer too. From ‘Samjhawaan’ in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to ‘Sooha Saha’ from the movie ‘Highway’, Alia Bhatt has made us all love her melodious voice too!
6. Amitabh Bachchan: The 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood, Big B Amitabh Bachchan has received the gist of writing and singing from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor has sung songs like ‘Holi Khele Raghubira’ and ‘Mai Yahan Tu Wahan’ for his movie ‘Baghban’.
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
