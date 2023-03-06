In an unfortunate turn of events, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured himself severely during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. Owing to the seriousness of his injury, the makers had to cancel the shoot. Big B later took to his blog to share an update about his health and informed everyone that his rib cartilage broke and he got a muscle tear to the right rib cage. Not just Big B, but in the last couple of days a lot of celebrities have been injured either on shoots or during some other work commitment.

AR Rahman’s son AR Rameen

Last night it was reported that AR Rahman’s son AR Rameen had a miraculous escape after a chandelier fell on the stage where he was performing. Ameen and his crew members were on stage at that time and escaped injury by a few inches. Later, AR Rahman came forward with a statement urging for better safety standards on Indian sets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is already battling Myositis, injured herself on the sets of Citadel a couple of days ago. The actress, along with Varun Dhawan is headlining the Indian version of the series. Last week, she shared a BTS photo from the sets giving a glimpse of her wounded hands. Blood stains and injury marks could be seen on her fingers. Reportedly, Samantha would be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the web series.

Actor Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal had a miraculous escape from a near-death situation during the shooting of his movie ‘Mark Antony’. It happened when a truck on the sets lost stability and advanced towards the actor and his co-actors. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which he was seen filming a scene with a prop vehicle. In the scene, Vishal had to drop to the ground while the vehicle would enter the sets. While Vishal completed his scene, the truck couldn’t come to a standstill.

Benny Dayal

Last week, singer Benny Dayal got hurt by a drone during one of his concerts in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the drone was capturing his mega show when it fell down and hit the ‘back of his head’. The Badtameez Dil singer dropped a video on his Instagram handle, sharing details about the tragic incident. He shared the drone fans hit his head and bruised his fingers.

