Amitabh Bachchan to Shoot Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 With 'Maximum Safety Precautions'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing negative for Covid-19, is set to return to work. The actor will be shooting the 12th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Taking to his official Tumblr blog, Big B wrote, "Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions."

Talking about how the pandemic has changed the world, the actor wrote, "life shall never be the same again .. perhaps .. or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic." (sic)

Back in May, the star had slammed trolls who questioned him for shooting the KBC 12 promos from his home. He had written, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked-in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6 pm.. ending a short while NOW !!” (sic)

On July 11, 2020, Amitabh took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He had asked people in close proximity to him to get tested for Covid-19 and informed fans that he had shifted to the hospital for treatment. Son Abhishek Bachchan too had tested positive.

Later, granddaughter Aaradhya and Aishwarya had also tested positive. While they were the first ones to go back home after recovering, Amitabh was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative for Covid-19. Abhishek stayed in the hospital for another week and was discharged on August 8, 2020.