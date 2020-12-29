Amitabh Bachchan to Star in Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Film: Report

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly star in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film. According to a report in Mid-day, Big B will be playing the family patriarch in an 'out-and-out' drama.

A trade-source told the production, "The film will roll in the first quarter of 2021, and mark the first collaboration of Bachchan and Barjatya, as actor and director. Bachchan had loved the script when it was narrated to him earlier this year. He plays the family patriarch."

The source added that the director will have a busy 2021, he will also work in a love-story with frequent collaborator Salman Khan. "Sooraj is currently focusing on his film with Big B, and his son's debut. His next with Salman is likely to roll only in 2022," they added.

The film will reportedly be the first collaboration between the two. Sooraj had previously worked with Abhishek Bachchan in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Big B is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre, and also in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. In Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B's upcoming roster also has Mayday, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.