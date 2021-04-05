Amitabh Bachchan to Star With Deepika Padukone in The Intern Remake

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to make the announcement with a poster of the film. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was originally supposed to star in the film before his untimely demise in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern (sic)."

Deepika, who launched her production company Ka Productions last year, will co-produce the film with Sunil Kheterpal. Warner Brothers India, Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment will collaborate on the film. Amit Ravindernath Sharma will be directing the film.

The 2015 Hollywood film The Intern starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles. Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman also starred in the film. The film is about a 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (De Niro), who applies for a senior intern at an online fashion site, after realising that he is not cut out for retirement. Anne Hathaway played his boss in the film.

The film was produced by the Warner Bros studios. It was also written by Meyers.