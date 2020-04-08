MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Tries to Hold Back Tears While Reciting His Father’s Poem

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to read a poem by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan titled Hai Andheri Raat Par Diya Jalana Kab Mana Hai.

Amitabh Bachchan's social media is filled with thought-provoking gems. In his Twitter post on Wednesday, the 77-year-old was seen remembering his late father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The Paa actor shared a video reciting his father’s poem Hai Andheri Raat Par Diya Jalana Kab Mana Hai.

“I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him(sic),” he captioned the thread.

Last week, Bachchan found another beautiful excerpt while flipping through one of his father’s creations.

The Baghban actor felt that missing his father had coincidentally landed him to the page from Nisha Nimantran.

As he shared an image of the poem from the book, he wrote, “Written in 1937-38 ..incredible visionary .. so apt today in the prevailing circumstances .. after 83 years(sic.)”

The veteran actor recently featured in a short film Family, created to spread importance of staying home during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The short movie had a collection of stars such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing the clip with his followers, Bachchan wrote, “When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind !”

When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! जब विषय देश हित का हो, और आपका संकल्प आपके सपने से भी ज़्यादा विशाल हो ; तब फिर इस ऐतिहासिक प्रयत्न का उल्लहास और कृतज्ञ भाव, अपने फ़िल्म उद्योग के सह कलाकारों और मित्रों के लिए ! हम एक हैं ... टल जाएगा, ये संकट का समाँ ! नमस्कार ! जय हिंद !

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

