Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
Amitabh Bachchan recently corrected his tweet number, forcing fans to poke fun at this habit of his.
image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Twitter
Dadasaheb Phalke recipient Amitabh Bachchan has a curious habit of numbering his tweets. However, the actor found himself at crossroads with his fans recently when he corrected the numbers of his tweets that had pictures of him from Durga Puja celebrations.
Amitabh, on realising that he had numbered his tweet wrongly, took to Twitter to correct his mistake as he pointed out, "T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310."
T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310 .. अंखियन मोरी , धुँधली पड़ गयो रे रे रे हाथ जोड़ , तोहसे मैं , क्षमा माँगू रे रे रे pic.twitter.com/cSVZjMQG77— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 7, 2019
Responding to this tweet by the actor, fans poked fun at him for being so particular about his numbering habit. While one user wrote, "Oh no !!!!! Isi confusion ki vajah se toh #Aarey kat gaya chacha, another one wrote, "Sir, are you able to sleep peacefully at night knowing that you posted the wrong tweet number?"
Oh no !!!!! Isi confusion ki vajah se toh #Aarey kat gaya chacha— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 7, 2019
Sir, are you able to sleep peacefully at night knowing that you posted the wrong tweet number?— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2019
Check out other responses to Amitabh's tweet here:
Public: Save Aarey,Save Ganga, Save Kashmir, Revive economy, Eliminate poverty, Give us job.Amitabh: Oh shit mera Tweet no. Galat ho gaya.— Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) October 7, 2019
मेट्रो, और पेट्रोल पंप वाले दोस्त: क्या हुआ सर?गलत ट्वीट नंबर डाल दिया pic.twitter.com/k9106QOte3— संस्कारज़म (@Being_Sanskaari) October 7, 2019
Morning. ❤️.! pic.twitter.com/jBeJVIQjIa— Rasha Bachchan (@Ashabachchan) October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019
Accha hua clear kar dia. Abhi Panama case khul jaata warns.— Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) October 7, 2019
Talking about this habit, Amitabh Bachchan had confessed during an interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that he numbers his tweets so that he has a reference point for the things he has said or commented on.
Read: Now We Know Why Amitabh Bachchan Numbers his Tweets, Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Yuvraj Singh-Kevin Pietersen's Twitter Banter on Manchester United Will Leave You in Splits
- Instagram Testing 'Group Stories' Feature After Facebook Drops It