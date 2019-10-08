Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number

Dadasaheb Phalke recipient Amitabh Bachchan has a curious habit of numbering his tweets. However, the actor found himself at crossroads with his fans recently when he corrected the numbers of his tweets that had pictures of him from Durga Puja celebrations.

Amitabh, on realising that he had numbered his tweet wrongly, took to Twitter to correct his mistake as he pointed out, "T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310."

T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310 .. अंखियन मोरी , धुँधली पड़ गयो रे रे रे हाथ जोड़ , तोहसे मैं , क्षमा माँगू रे रे रे pic.twitter.com/cSVZjMQG77 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 7, 2019

Responding to this tweet by the actor, fans poked fun at him for being so particular about his numbering habit. While one user wrote, "Oh no !!!!! Isi confusion ki vajah se toh #Aarey kat gaya chacha, another one wrote, "Sir, are you able to sleep peacefully at night knowing that you posted the wrong tweet number?"

Oh no !!!!! Isi confusion ki vajah se toh #Aarey kat gaya chacha — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 7, 2019

Sir, are you able to sleep peacefully at night knowing that you posted the wrong tweet number? — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2019

Check out other responses to Amitabh's tweet here:

Public: Save Aarey,Save Ganga, Save Kashmir, Revive economy, Eliminate poverty, Give us job.Amitabh: Oh shit mera Tweet no. Galat ho gaya. — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) October 7, 2019

Accha hua clear kar dia. Abhi Panama case khul jaata warns. — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) October 7, 2019

Talking about this habit, Amitabh Bachchan had confessed during an interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that he numbers his tweets so that he has a reference point for the things he has said or commented on.

