Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number

Amitabh Bachchan recently corrected his tweet number, forcing fans to poke fun at this habit of his.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Trolled by Netizens for Correcting Durga Puja Tweet Number
image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Twitter

Dadasaheb Phalke recipient Amitabh Bachchan has a curious habit of numbering his tweets. However, the actor found himself at crossroads with his fans recently when he corrected the numbers of his tweets that had pictures of him from Durga Puja celebrations.

Amitabh, on realising that he had numbered his tweet wrongly, took to Twitter to correct his mistake as he pointed out, "T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310."

Responding to this tweet by the actor, fans poked fun at him for being so particular about his numbering habit. While one user wrote, "Oh no !!!!! Isi confusion ki vajah se toh #Aarey kat gaya chacha, another one wrote, "Sir, are you able to sleep peacefully at night knowing that you posted the wrong tweet number?"

Check out other responses to Amitabh's tweet here:

Talking about this habit, Amitabh Bachchan had confessed during an interaction with Shah Rukh Khan that he numbers his tweets so that he has a reference point for the things he has said or commented on.

Read: Now We Know Why Amitabh Bachchan Numbers his Tweets, Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan

