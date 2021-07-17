Amitabh Bachchan Trolled For Saying 'Kuch Hai Nahi Likhne Ko', Twitter Lists Issues

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan regularly shares his mind with fans on social media platforms and blogs. He often shares his views on different contemporary issues and often hits the headlines. However, this time he has been trolled for sharing his thought at 2:05 am on Saturday. In a tweet, he said, “Kuch hai nahi likhne ko” (There is nothing to write). The social media users trolled him and replied with a host of issue that he should write.

T 3970 - कुछ है नहीं लिखने को !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2021

While some users suggested him to write on inflation and the surging petrol price, others asked him to write on government policies, COVID-19 situation, and floods in various parts of the country. Few users also suggested Big B to share his opinion on population control bills.

बोहोत कुछ है महा नायक जी आप लिखना नही चाहते।पेट्रोल डीजल, अनाज सब्जी सब महेंगा हो गया अब कार में छिड़क ने के लिए पेट्रोल नही मांगोगे? या अब साइकिल चला रहे हो? युवाओं के पास नौकरी नहीं है,महिलाओं पर अत्याचार लिखो ना पर लिख नही सकते।सच बोल नही सकते ।बजाओ थाली,ताली।— Sonali Pandit.State Vice President (Aam Aadmi part (@PanditSonali2) July 16, 2021

पेट्रोल पर लिख दो!— SHILPI SINGH (@ShilpiSinghINC) July 17, 2021

आप के करोड़ो चाहक है- में भी। आप जो लिखेंगे-कहेंगे उसका अनुसरण तुरंत होगा। आप जैसे बुद्धिजीवी मूक प्रेक्षक नही बन सकते। जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून पर राय दे दीजिए सर 🕉️ — हरीश टी प्रजापति (@Harish22445) July 17, 2021

“धन्यवाद मोदी जी” आप लिख सकते हों.. क्योंकि आपका अच्छे दिन चल रहा है।— Shakuntala Sahu MLA (@ShakuntalaSahu0) July 17, 2021

Amitabh usually shares posts on Twitter late at night. Sometimes, he is criticized for this also. He often shares throwback pictures of his career and poems written by his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bacchan. He also shares information about his daily routine with the fans.

On the work front, Big B wrapped the shooting of director Vikas Bahl’s upcoming movie ‘Goodbye’ with a party on the sets. The film star cast includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Pavail Gulati and Southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Pavail shared the pictures of the wrap-up party and Big B was seen in ‘DJ’ avatar in one of the pictures. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures is producing the film.

Currently, Big B is presently busy in shooting for the 13th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The list of his upcoming projects includes many films including Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra.

