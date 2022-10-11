Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Times Big B Got His Social Media Game On Point

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar not just on the big screen but on social media as well. The legendary actor has got his online game on point. From his poems to his witty remarks and his unique style of numbering all his posts, there are many things to take a cue from his social media presence. On his birthday today, here’s a look at the times Big B impressed us with his posts.

Teaching Sarcasm On Twitter

When Big B took to Twitter to impart some wisdom on saving water, with a unique example.

T 3274 – Save Water Campaign .. !

बड़े घरों और शहरों में रहने वाले , साधन वाले , ईश्वर की जिनपर कृपा बनी है , एक विचार । लघु शंका से जब आप मुक्त हो जाते हैं तो , अक्सर आप इतना पानी उपयोग में लाते हैं जितना की आप दीर्घ शंका में उपयोग करते हैं !! 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2019

The Cryptic Message

When Big B commented on controversies around Bollywood and the boycott trends, without actually commenting.

T 4387 – कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Birthday wishes and follow-ups

When Anushka Sharma missed a birthday message from Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor decided to follow it up on Twitter

@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

A Question To Think About

Big B always has pearls of wisdom to share with his Twitter followers. Sometimes, this wisdom comes in the form of questions. And one such thought shared on his Twitter handle is for deep thinkers. He asked the netizens, “T 1635 – Why is “All Together” written separately, but “Separately” is written all together?”

T 1635 -‘Why is “All Together” written separately, but “Separately” is written all together ?’~ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2014

Trust Issues

Who would have thought they could relate to the megastar’s thoughts? It is good knowing we can share his opinions about banks having trust issues with their customers. A tweet of his read, “T 1332 -Don’t understand banks. Why do they attach chains to their pens? If I’m trusting you with my money, you should trust me with your pen.”

T 1332 -Don’t understand banks. Why they attach chains to their pens. If I’m trusting you with my money, you should trust me with your pen. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2013

All Praises For An Artist

When National Level 3D Rangoli artist Mahadev Bhongale created a rangoli inspired by Big B’s blockbuster-hit movie, Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan made sure to appreciate it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

A Throwback to His Wedding

On his 49th wedding anniversary this year, Big B wished his better half Jaya Bachchan with a throwback picture from their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Remembering his Start

Social media users were amazed when Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about the day his first movie “Saat Hindustani” was released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

When Big B almost left Twitter

Big B threatened to leave Twitter after the social media “reduced” his follower numbers

T 2599 – TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many ‘other’ fish in the sea – and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Reminiscing Good Ol’ Days

If we can learn one thing from Big B it is how to look back on our wonderful memories. He shared two snaps from his youth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Calling it the innocence of youth, the megastar remarked, where did those good ol’ days go?

