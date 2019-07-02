Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Meme celebrating Mumbai Rains
File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)
Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai and is creating havoc in the city. Flooding roads and jammed transports have brought the city to a halt. To lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars Amitabh Bachchan shared a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain.
On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to post a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani. The song, from the film The Great Gambler, was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride in Venice.
Bachchan found the picture fitting for the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day.
"Jalsa hote hue," the actor posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena".
T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019
Meanwhile, several suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled after railway tracks were flooded. The city received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, hitting train and flight services, and resulting in massive traffic snarls.
Over 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and Pune, with heavy rains forcing authorities to declare a public holiday today to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars. At least 18 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad area here, NDRF officials said. The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to a wall got trapped under the debris.
