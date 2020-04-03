MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Urges People Not to Follow the Reverse of 'Corona', Which is 'Na Ro Ko'

Amitabh Bachchan Urges People Not to Follow the Reverse of 'Corona', Which is 'Na Ro Ko'

Amitabh Bachchan said that the reverse of 'Corona' is 'Na ro ko', and urged people to not follow that and stay at home.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has found a unique way to request everyone to stay indoors and follow the directives issued by the Government.

Posting a black and white photo of himself on Instagram, the megastar captioned it in Hindi and wrote, "Khabardar!!! Ghar mein raho, baahar na niklo. Iss kambakht corona ko ulta matt padne dijiye. Nahin nahin. Aap meri baat nahin samajh rahen hain. Corona ko ulta padheye... ho jayega naroko. CO RO NA... the reverse becomes NA RO KO!!! (Beware! Stay at home and don’t step out! Don't let this Corona fall back on you! No No… you have not understood what I have said! Please read Corona in reverse it will become. Na Ro Ko (Don't stop)."

In another post, the veteran actor heaped praises on all medical professionals, doctors and paramedical staff across the world who are selflessly working day and night to fight the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a cartoon, which shows a doctor holding the globe on his shoulders like Atlas, Big B said that this reminds him of his song from the 1983 film Coolie, which goes, "Saari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hain".

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths globally topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic continues to ravage the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    810,160

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,098,201

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,893

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,148

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres