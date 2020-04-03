Amitabh Bachchan Urges People Not to Follow the Reverse of 'Corona', Which is 'Na Ro Ko'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has found a unique way to request everyone to stay indoors and follow the directives issued by the Government.

Posting a black and white photo of himself on Instagram, the megastar captioned it in Hindi and wrote, "Khabardar!!! Ghar mein raho, baahar na niklo. Iss kambakht corona ko ulta matt padne dijiye. Nahin nahin. Aap meri baat nahin samajh rahen hain. Corona ko ulta padheye... ho jayega naroko. CO RO NA... the reverse becomes NA RO KO!!! (Beware! Stay at home and don’t step out! Don't let this Corona fall back on you! No No… you have not understood what I have said! Please read Corona in reverse it will become. Na Ro Ko (Don't stop)."

In another post, the veteran actor heaped praises on all medical professionals, doctors and paramedical staff across the world who are selflessly working day and night to fight the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a cartoon, which shows a doctor holding the globe on his shoulders like Atlas, Big B said that this reminds him of his song from the 1983 film Coolie, which goes, "Saari duniya ka bojh hum uthate hain".

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus deaths globally topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic continues to ravage the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.