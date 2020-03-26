Amitabh Bachchan Urges People to Follow These 3 Steps to Fight Coronavirus Spread

Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, shared some vital information on the deadly coronavirus through a video message which he shared on social media.

Citing a study published in The Lancet, the Shahenshah of Bollywood wrote in a tweet, “Coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.” He drove his point home by explaining how the disease can spread if people infected with coronavirus defecate in the open.

Big B also urged people to launch a mass campaign against coronavirus as they did for Swachh Bharat Mission and Polio Mission.

Big B has asked people to fight COVID-19 by simply adopting three habits – use of own toilet instead of defecating in the open, practice social distancing and wash hands multiple times in a day.

He ended the video giving a tagline, ‘Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band!’

The clip has got an overwhelming response from his followers. It has garnered over 303K views and more than 34K likes.

T 3481 - A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

Come on India, we are going to fight this!

Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VSMUHdjXKG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

The study published in The Lancet has revealed that a combined approach of social distancing - quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures - is the most effective way of reducing coronavirus cases.

