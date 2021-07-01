Amitabh Bachchan Uses This Meme to Urge His Followers to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

As vaccination drives against the coronavirus infection continue across the country, many public figures have utilised their social media presence to spread awareness and urged their followers to get jabbed as soon as possible. Veteran Hindi cinema actor Amitabh Bachchan took the help of memes to get his message across to his 27.2 million followers on Thursday. The actor shared a collage of four pictures, one of which featured Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting of the Mona Lisa. The lady was seen receiving a vaccine shot in the picture as a text in the bottom read, “Nobody should be left out!”

The other three pictures featured Bachchan repeating his appeal thrice, captioning the post,“Need I say more .. no one should be left out.” The post received over 147k likes since it was shared earlier today.

The 78-year-old actor has received both the Covid shots and even shared the picture on his Instagram handle earlier in May. The actor was seen in full face mask covering and a head covering. Captioning the post, the veteran artist also indulged in a typical dad joke with a reference to cricket sport, “दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला (second also done), Cricket वाला नहीं (not the cricket one)! sorry sorry that was a really bad one…” The post was double-tapped by one million users.

The actor has been promoting pandemic prevention habits like wearing a face mask through his social media handle. In an earlier post from May, the actor shared an animated picture of himself where he was wearing a red face mask. In the caption of the picture, Bachchan wrote, “प्रार्थना (prayer).” The post was shared at the time when the country was facing the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus last year along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The family had to stay under medical supervision for a few days until they recovered.

