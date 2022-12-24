Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal Bond Over Cooking Woes; Big B Says 'Anda Todna Seekhne Main 7 Din...'

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani starrer film Govinda Naam Mera recently started streaming on an OTT platform. The duo has left no stone unturned in the promotion of the film. And now, they have reached the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 sets. While the duo sat on the hot seat next to Big B, not only did they answer the tricky questions but Vicky and Big B found something in common, as they talked about each other’s cooking experiences.

In the clip, Vicky and Kiara are seen seated on the hot seats. Amitabh asks Kiara if she can cook and she replies, “kabhi kabhi (sometimes).” Upon his turn, Vicky reveals that he can only make tea.

Responding to him, Amitabh Bachchan goes on to share his own tryst with cooking. He tells Vicky, “Aapke aur humare haalat bilkul ek jaise hain. Sir aap to kum se kum chai bana lete hain, main keval pani garam kar sakta hu. Ek bar videsh gaya hua tha toh mujhe akele rahna tha waha tab seekha ki anda kaise banta hai. 7 din to lag gaye ki usko sahi tarike se foda kaise jaaye. Kabhi idhar gir jaye, kabhi udhar gir jaye (You and me are at the same level. You can atleast make tea, I can only boil water. I once went abroad and had to stay alone. That was the time when I learnt how to prepare an egg. It took seven days to just learn to break it properly. It used to fall here and there.” Identifying with the situation, Vicky added, “Kabhi kabhi chhilka andar hi gir jata hai (The shell sometimes falls into the pan)."

Sony shared the KBC promo on social media with the caption, “@amitabhbachchan ji, humein lagta tha ki aap achhe cook honge, lekin aapke aur @vickykaushal09 ji ke halaat ekdam same hai! (Amitabh ji, we thought you were a good cook but you and Vicky seem be in a similar situation).” The show is currently running in its final week this season.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, talking about Govinda Naam Mera, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a key role besides Vicky and Kiara. The comedy-drama film which is penned by Shashank Khaitan, shows a dose of chaos, confusion and laughter. It revolves around a charming man named Govinda Waghmare (played by Vicky), who is trying to separate from his wife to spend his life with his girlfriend Suku. However, he lands into trouble when his step-brother files a court case to claim his right on Govinda’s house. This sparks a comedy of errors. The film is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

