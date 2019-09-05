Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan Hit Hard by Mumbai Rains

The heavy rain in Mumbai has spared no one. Celebrities, as well as other people, have suffered on the account of the rain,

September 5, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan Hit Hard by Mumbai Rains
“What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples of how water conservation can be done… Every individual has to do something to make it count,” Bachchan said. (Image: News18)
It's that time of the year again for Mumbai as continuous rains have flooded the city. The waterlogged streets have been causing problems for a lot of people including some of Bollywood's favourites. Social media on Thursday was overrun by pictures and videos by celebrities commenting on the weather.

In a video going viral, Amitabh Bachchan's old house named Pratiksha can be seen flooded. Despite all the water, the watchman can be seen standing outside the house surrounded by water reaching up to his knees.

On the other hand, Farah Khan was more closely affected by the rain. She took to Twitter to thank teachers and other school faculty who looked after students throughout the rain and helped them reach home safe.

 

Renuka Shahane also tweeted addressing the rain as a reminder for people that nature must be respected or would lash out in the form of these heavy rains.

Apart from these, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had also shared pictures on their Instagram stories of waterlogged streets.  Pednekar even used the caption, "Mumbai we are flooding yet again" in her story. Until the rain stops for good, we can only hope for the safety of everyone in Mumbai. For now, staying indoors continues to be a safer option for the public.

