Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
"He is fit and fine, hale and hearty," revealed a source working in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter
While speculations abound about whether Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised over the past few days, sources at "Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 11 said he will resume shooting as host of the popular quiz show because no shoot had been scheduled for this week in the first place.
Read: Conflicting Reports on Amitabh Bachchan's Health Confuse Fans
"There was no shoot scheduled for this week. There is already a bank for around one and a half weeks. The shoot will again resume on Tuesday as per the schedule," a source told IANS.
The same source added that reports claiming Big B has been hospitalised are not true.
"He is fit and fine, hale and hearty. He is not in the hospital currently. It is nothing major or serious. He had gone for a regular check-up where someone spotted him and stories about him being admitted to the hospital started doing the rounds," the source added.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert
Normally, the actor doesn't shoot for KBC on Sundays as he takes the day off. Monday (October 21) being elections in Mumbai, there is no shoot scheduled. Therefore, Big B will again start shooting from Tuesday.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Burglar Kisses Elderly Woman to Calm Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Telugu Actor Manchu Manoj Confirms Divorce with Wife Pranathi Reddy
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC