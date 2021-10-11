Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Gathered Outside Jalsa on His 79th Birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday, and like every year, his loyal fans and massive followers have gathered in front of his residence Jalsa. The superstar’s fans gathered outside his house to cut cakes and sing songs for him. Big B, too, stepped out of Jalsa to wave at them. Videos shot by the paparazzi show the actor steps out of his house to wave at the long line of fans waiting outside. After getting a glimpse of him, the fans are overjoyed.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday party kickstarted with the mega start accepting an invitation from Chehra producer Anand Pandit. The actor visited one of Pandit’s luxurious penthouses where the early celebrations took place. Big B, who is also an avid social media user and regularly updates his fans about his life. So it is only natural that his first birthday post would come from the actor himself.

He shared a collage of his photos on Instagram and wrote, “…. walking into the 80th .."

Amitabh Bachchan started his career with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani. He had to go through his fair share of struggles before becoming the personality he is today. At a time when very few leading men in Bollywood preferred action films, Bachchan donned the angry young man avatar with his portrayal of Police inspector Vijay in director Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer.

Bachchan featured in many similar iconic characters written by writer Salim- Javed. The team became a superhit combination and worked together in many iconic films in the 1970s and 80s.

On the work front, he has a series of projects lined up and shows no sign of slowing down, despite his age. He will be seen in Jhund, Brahmāstra, Mayday, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan is currently back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on television.

