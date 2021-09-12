Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi With Special Video

For Hindu devotees of Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states, this week marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bollywood actors in the city of Mumbai were also spotted partaking in the festive spirit of the festival that celebrates the lord of prosperity, and intellect. One of the celebrities who recently shared his heartiest wishes on the occasion was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On Friday, Bachchan dedicated a special Instagram post to the Hindu God and wished his 28 million followers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The Instagram post was a four minute and four second long video featuring various shots of the Ganesha idol as Bachchan chanted the holy hymn dedicated to the God in his baritone voice in the background. The 78-year-old actor accompanied the video with a caption that read in Hindi, “Heartiest wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

The video has received over 4,27,505 views since it was shared on the social media platform. Fans and followers of the actor also joined him in celebrating the occasion and welcoming the deity into their homes, as one user commented with the famous Marathi chant for Ganesha and wrote, “Jai ho Ganpati Bappa morya ji.”

Another fan commended the video posted by the actor as he described it as “Super.”

Bachchan who is currently playing host in the Kaun Banega Crorepati quiz show had also posted another picture on his Instagram handle on Thursday. The edited image showed Bachchan bowing and joining hands in prayer in front of Lord Ganesha’s animated image.

September 10 marked the festival dedicated to the Hindu God which signifies the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat with mother Goddess Parvati. Several celebrities took to social media to extend wishes on the ocassion.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous Ganesh Chaturthi graphic along with a Ganesha Shloka caption. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, took to Twitter to extend the greetings. He shared a candid photo of himself while offering prayers at the LalBaugcha Raja Temple in Mumbai.

