Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Happy Birthday to All, Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan has always shared quirky and interesting stories with his fans on social media and now the superstar has come up with another funny trivia which has left everyone mulling over and laughing at it at the same time.
In his recent video, Amitabh Bachchan wishes happy birthday to all. Why? He explains in the caption: "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years. Your age + Your year of birth, every person is= 2020 (sic)."
Fans quickly went ROFL over Big B's post about the year 2020.
Recently, Big B's family also celebrated Navya Naveli's graduation day at their residence in Jalsa. The official ceremony, which is a big step in any person's life, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the family kept the young girl's spirits high by hosting a DIY event at their home. Pics from the occasion had gone viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕
Follow @News18Movies for more