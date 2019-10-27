Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Happy Diwali with Priceless Throwback Pics

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on the occasion of Diwali to wish his fans. The megastar shared pics from the past to mark the festival and the images feature him alongside daughter Shweta and wife Jaya Bachchan. The family can be seen bursting fire crackers, keeping in with the spirit of the festival. Amitabh and Jaya's family pics are sure to melt your heart.

Wishing his fans on Diwali, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment." He added, "Please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually."

T 3530 - Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment ..🙏दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ; सुख शांति समृद्धि , सदा 🌹( please accept this as a response to all the greetings received ; it will be impossible to reply to each individually ) pic.twitter.com/JZmOkyoOY8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 26, 2019

Amitabh is also supposed to host a Diwali party this year at his mansion Jalsa in Mumbai. For the last two years, the Bachchans haven't been hosting their bash as in 2017, Aishwarya Rai's father passed away and in 2018 because of the demise of Shweta Nanda's father-in-law. However, according to a report in Filmfare, the actor will be holding the gala event this year. The guest list includes stars like Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amongst many others.

