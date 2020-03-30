Amitabh Bachchan Wishes to Delete and Re-install 2020 Because it Has Virus

Amitabh Bachchan is one of those Bollywood actors who never miss a day when they don't share something new with their fans. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a popular funny coronavirus meme.

In his post, the actor wrote that he wishes to delete the year 2020 and re-install it because it has a virus. "Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ? This version is with virus !" (sic), he wrote.

While the actor has been receiving a lot of laughs at his humorous post, he was also criticised for sharing false information.

Recently the actor attracted criticism for sharing coronavirus information that many on social media say is unverified and creates confusion and unnecessary fear.

During the Janata curfew announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on last Sunday, Bachchan had tweeted an opinion that vibrations from clapping, blowing conch shells would reduce or destroy coronavirus potency as it was 'amavasya', the darkest day of the month, leading to a lot of criticism from social media users.

Later, he had shared a video in which he cites Chinese experts to claim that coronavirus spreads through flies but the Health Ministry says the virus does not transmit through flies.

In his tweet numbered 3481, Bachchan wrote, "A study in @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples. Come India, we are going to fight this! Use your toilet."

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Health, however, dismissed the notion, saying, "I have not seen the tweet but this is an infectious disease and does not spread through flies."

Follow @News18Movies for more



