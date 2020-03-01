Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Brahmastra Shoot, Says Confetti Guns Sound Like 'Thank God, Good Riddance'

Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Big B took to his blog on Saturday, where he shared a string of photographs from the sets of the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.





"So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on 'Brahmastra'. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the goodbyes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him," Amitabh wrote.

The megastar also shared a photograph of Ranbir setting up his new headphones. The 77-year-old star took to Twitter, where he wrote that Ranbir taught him and set up the sound earplugs.

"A gift of the Apple earplugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile-savvy young. As in Ranbir on set, who sets it up for me. The sound is really good. Had seen it on Abhishek and wondered. But it really is good. Thank you. Good riddance of the wires and cables," he wrote.

Big B shared a photograph of Alia and captioned it, "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle and out. The effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia."

Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam -- on December 4. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

