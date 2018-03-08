GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Writes About Shooting In Meharangarh Fort For Thugs of Hindostan

The majestic Mehrangarh Fort was also used for shooting of scenes for Batman film The Dark Knight Rises; Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018.

IANS

Updated:March 8, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan Writes About Shooting In Meharangarh Fort For Thugs of Hindostan
Image: Taran Adarsh's official Twitter account
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is smitten by the beauty of Meharangarh Fort, where he shot a sequence for his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan.

"The imposing and monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur. One of the largest in the country... intricate designing, impregnable structures and a fort that history states was never breached, ever. Its interiors so intricate, so artistically designed, housing within it several palaces... I wonder how they thought of the structure and how did they ever get to make something as imposing as this," Big B wrote on his blog.

"I work here for the day. It's more filming for ‘Thugs of Hindostan'. It's tough work, it's elaborate, it's a nightmare production issue, but it is accomplished with relative ease," he added.

The majestic Mehrangarh Fort was also used for shooting of scenes for Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Amitabh, 75, also has another film in his kitty -- 102 Not Out, which also stars veteran star Rishi Kapoor. The actors will be starring together after two decades.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES