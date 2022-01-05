Amitabh Bachchan's 31 Staff Members Undergo Covid-19 Test, One Diagnosed Positive: Report

One member of Amitabh Bachchan’s staff has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The update came a day after the Kaun Banega Crorepati host shared a cryptic note about the ‘Covid situation’ at home on his blog. According to a new report, 31 staff members who work at his residence, Jalsa, underwent the Covid-19 test on Sunday. One of them had tested positive.

“One employee at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s house turned Covid positive. A total of 31 staff members were tested at Big B’s Jalsa. Out of which, only one has been found positive. The test was done on Sunday,” a source informed India Today. According to a Hindustan Times report, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer said, “The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC." He added that the positive staff is asymptomatic.

On Monday, Big B had hinted about the Covid crisis at home on his Tumblr blog. “Dealing with some domestic Covid situations .. will connect later," he wrote. Amitabh followed it up with another post in which he spoke about fighting and prayers. “Fight .. fighting .. and with the prayers of all .. no further .. no more description .. just that the show goes on .." He added, “Be in the calm of the Almighty, who looks upon us with His grace and protection .. the human does many disparaging .. He forgives and tasks us in guide to the path that be righteous .. we follow the UNKNOWN FORCE .. it has not been discovered yet ; and wonder if it shall .. but be in its enveloped bubble of safety .. till .."

Last year, Amitabh too battled Covid-19. The actor tested positive for Coroanavirus in July and was hospitalised for the same. He spent about 23 days at the hospital, before he was discharged upon testing negative.

