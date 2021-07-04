Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow Prateeksha to be Partly Demolished by BMC: Report

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home Prateeksha will reportedly be demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to reports, BMC had sent a notice to the star in 2107, along with seven other property owners including director Rajkumar Hirani, for road widening. However, no action was taken then.

Now, according to news agency ANI, a portion of Big B’s Prateeksha bungalow plot will be acquired for the widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road. The BMC has also reportedly instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to demarcate the exact portion of the bungalow required for the project.

Talking about this development, advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor, told ANI, “The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan’s bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan’s house has been left untouched."

She further question why was the land not taken if the notice was issued. “It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don’t have to wait for a second notice of appeal," she told the agency.

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra-I and Jhund. He has several other films to shoot like MayDay and Goodbye. He is also set to begin the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here