Actress Swini Khara, who played a child artist in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum (2007), is now engaged. On Wednesday, Swini took to her Instagram account and surprised everyone with her engagement pictures. The pictures revealed that Swini, who played the role of Amitabh’s neighbour and good friend in the film, had a dreamy engagement ceremony.

In the pictures, Swini was seen wearing a breathtaking pink lehenga which she accessorised with a gorgeous necklace and statement earrings. Her hands were covered in mehendi as well. Meanwhile, her husband-to-be Urvish Desai looked dapper in an all-black outfit. In one of the pictures, Urvish was seen going down on one knee and placing the ring on her finger while in another, they were seen dancing. Sharing the pictures, Swini wrote, “I’d marry you with paper rings."

Several people took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. Avika Gor wrote, “Congratulations." Navika Kotia wrote, “Congrats ❤️." One of her friends wished, “OMG! Congratulations girl!! Hope your life ahead is full of joy and happiness! Hope your life remains as beautiful as you are!" Another friend added, “My heart is so fullll❤️ CONGRATULATIONS." Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das wrote, “Omg wowwwww God bless!” A user also remembered her from the show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and wrote, “Chaitali ki shaadi ho gyi (Chaitali got married).” Another user wrote, “I’m sobbinggg❤ Congratulations my cutiess!!!!❤❄".

Swini Khara became a household name after she played the role of Chaitali Thakkar in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dill Mill Gayye, and Zindagi Khatti Meethi. She also starred in a few movies, including Parineeta, Siyaasat The Politics, Hari Puttar and Paathshaala. Swini was last on-screen appearance was in Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

