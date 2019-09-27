Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan's Dadasaheb Phalke Award Has a Connection with His Coolie Accident

It is being reported that the announcement of Amitabh Bachchan's Dadsaheb Phalke Award was made on the same day as he returned home from a life threatening accident 37 years ago.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
It was announced on September 24 that Amitabh Bachchan will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contribution to the field of entertainment and movies. In the lead up to the announcement, Amitabh received praise from all quarters and now a video of the actor from the past is going viral on social media.

Overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan Feels He's 'Not Worthy' of Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

The video of Amitabh is being claimed to be from the time he returned home after suffering a life threatening accident on the sets of Coolie (1983). The infamous incident, which resulted in Amitabh being hospitalised is from 37 years ago, on the same date as the announcement of him receiving the award was made.

Amitabh was discharged from the hospital and he came home after undergoing a two-month-long treatment following a life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie.

In the clip, Amitabh is seen getting out of a car as his family, fans and the media welcome him. Amitabh is seen touching the feet of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and this was "the first time in his life when Amitabh saw him break down". He then goes to his mother, Teji Bachchan, for 'charan sparsh' and she kisses him on the forehead.

Watch video here:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Amitabh will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

