Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Speech at Ritu Nanda's Prayer Meet Moves Jaya, Shweta to Tears

Ritu Nanda, daughter of iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law has passed away last week at the age of 71. Members of the Nanda, Kapoor and Bachchan families gathered to pay their last respects at her prayer meet held over the weekend.

The prayer meeting was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and their children Shweta and Abhishek. Also, his grandchildren Navya and Agastya were seen there. Apart from them, Ritu's brothers Rishi and Randhir Kapoor were also present at the ceremony with their wives Neetu and Babita Kapoor, respectively.

The pictures and videos from the prayer meet have surfaced on the Internet and Big B's emotional speech at the event is making rounds on social media. In his emotional speech, the actor talks about Ritu being an ideal daughter, mother, sister and mother in law. In the video, weepy Jaya and Shweta can be seen wiping away their tears.

Rishi Kapoor also spoke at the ceremony and said that two weeks from now, his sister would have had her 51st anniversary with his late brother-in-law Rajan Nanda and she chose to celebrate it with him. The video also has Ankit Batra singing a soulful rendition of 'Jeena Yahan Marana Yahan' from Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker.

Amitabh had also written an emotional post mourning her demise on his blog. "An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal Mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal Mother-in-Law, and an ideal friend.. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover.. for now..!!" he wrote in his blog.

