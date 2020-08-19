Amitabh Bachchan's Epic Response to Fan Who Asked Him to Post in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, has given a sassy response to a Twitter user, who asked him to post in Hindi.

While commenting on one of the tweets of the actor, the user wrote that it would be nice if Bachchan could post in Hindi.

"Amitabh Bachchan ji, agar aapke post Hindi mein aye toh bahut achha hoga (It will be really great if your posts are in Hindi)," tweeted the user on Tuesday night.

The 77-year-old actor responded with an observation of his own - Bachchan pointed out that the user also used an English word in the tweet. "Aap bhi 'post' shabd jo aapne jhankrit kiya hai, uski Hindi likhiye na (You have also used the English word 'post'. Why don't you write the Hindi word for it...)," read Big B's tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. After weeks of stay at the hospital, he tested negative and returned home earlier this month. Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime. Big B's upcoming movies include Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre. Bachchan will also return as the host for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.