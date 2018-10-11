English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan’s First Look from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Out and It’s Intriguing
The story of Narasimha Reddy finds mention in the folklores of the Rayalaseema region, and thus the makers have shot the film on actual locations in Andhra Pradesh.
Amitabh Bachchan on the poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Amitabh Bachchan fans couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift from the superstar. The makers of Amitabh’s next film, Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy, have released his character’s first look from the film. He is playing Gosayi Venkanna in the film.
The film, however, stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He is playing the titular role of a freedom fighter named Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film that’s directed by Surender Reddy.
The story of Narasimha Reddy finds mention in the folklores of the Rayalaseema region, and thus the makers have shot the film on actual locations in Andhra Pradesh. The film’s teaser was released a few days back and it generated a good noise among the audiences.
Chiranjeevi’s 151st film is about an armed rebellion against the British in 1846, more than a decade before the sepoy mutiny took place in Meerut. The film will see Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Huma Qureshi in important roles.
Chiranjeevi’s screen presence adds value to the film’s subject. The team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy started shooting in December, last year. The release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet.
