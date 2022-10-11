Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye Opens To A Disappointing Collection in First Weekend

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye opened to a disappointing start at the box office. In its opening weekend, the family comedy-drama failed to pique moviegoers’ excitement to watch the film in cinema halls. On day 3, the film managed to collect only Rs 1.50 crore at the box office. Despite featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Sunil Grover, Goodbye couldn’t garner impressive numbers on its first weekend.

The Vikas Bahl directorial grossed Rs 1.5 crore on Friday, as well as Saturday, with an occupancy of 18.34% in the theatres. So far, Goodbye has collected Rs 4.29 crore at the box office. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer received positive reviews from film critics. Despite that, it opened to one of the lowest collections in Bollywood this year.

It seems that Goodbye could not strike a chord with the masses. It has been receiving tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan on the big screen.

Netizens have been questioning the makers’ decision of releasing Goodbye in theatres instead of a direct-to-digital release. According to many, only larger-than-life entertainers are best suited for a theatrical experience. Trade analysts also predict that the collection of Goodbye will plunge further on weekdays. Some even believe that it is hard for the film to even reach the double-digit mark in net domestic earnings.

Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl, features an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam, among others. It was released on the big screen on October 7. The film is an emotional tale of a family that learns to deal with grief in its own ways. Its story revolves around the funeral of a matriarch, Gayatri (Neena Gupta), in a dysfunctional household.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Gayatri’s husband, Harish Bhalla, in Goodbye. Rashmika Mandanna as Tara, Pavail Gulati as Karan, and Abhishekh Khan as Nakul essay the roles of Harish and Gayatri’s children in this family entertainer.

