Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Doesn't Stay Silent When Troll Asks Her to 'Get a Job'

Celebrity kids being trolled on social media for their privileges is not a new thing. When Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli was asked to "get a job" on a post concerning her NGO, she came up with an apt response.

Navya has been working with NGOs for a while. Recently she revealed her latest project, Project Naveli, she got some unkind reactions from netizens.

In an post that is shared by Project Naveli's official Instagram page, Navya is quoted as saying, “Through Project Naveli, I hope to bridge the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources & opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.”

Responding to this, one netizen said, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to at least one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using India name." Navya took this comment in the right stride and wrote in response, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support."

Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied to this, "I do have a job actually." She even added a heart emoji to her comment.

Navya is the eldest grandchild of Big B. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. She also has a younger brother, Agastya.

Navya has only recently made her Instagram account public.