Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Throwback Picture from Childhood

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been making the headlines after she made her Instagram profile public in December 2020. She has been treating her fans with throwback pictures from childhood days. On Sunday, she shared a cute picture of herself with brother Agastya Nanda, where the duo can be seen taking a nap in the car. The brother-sister duo looks so adorable that their Mamu Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t resist himself from capturing the moment. Sharing the picture, Navya mentioned that

the picture was taken in 2000 as she called Agastya her partner.

Her picture left netizens adoring it while it has also grabbed many Bollywood celebs’ attention. Neetu Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons on the post while Armaan Jain commented, ‘Awww my baccchaaaass ❤️❤️’.

A few days ago, Navya also shared a picture of herself with Agastya as they can be seen having some fun time together. In the picture,

Navya can be seen leaning on Agastya while the duo happily posed for the camera.

As she dropped the picture, Agastya was quick to drop a heart emoticon. Many others have also reacted to the post including Karisma

Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old launched a new initiative, Project Naveli, in order to bridge the gender gap in India and empower women. She took to the Instagram page of Project Naveli and announced the same through a post. She wrote that through this project she is hoping to provide Indian women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for their economic and social empowerment.

Project Naveli will be working mainly in four areas - Education, Economic Independence, Domestic Violence and Mental & Physical

Health. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform to discuss women's health issues.