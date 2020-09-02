Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Talks About Mental Health

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has opened up about her severe anxiety issues. The video was shared by her virtual health care organisation 'Aara Health'.

Navya is the co-founder of the organisation with three other women - Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. The organisation aims to provide a platform for women that empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner.

Navya, who is a graduate from Fordham University in Digital technology, can be seen in the video with three other women who are sharing their experiences with therapies.

While they are sharing her experience, Navya revealed that she was not comfortable earlier to talk about mental health. She said, “It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don’t think any of my friends do. I don’t know if would still go and tell them."

Talking about how did she dealt with anxiety, Navya revealed that surrounding herself with the people who motivate her and make her feel good, helped her a lot in fighting with the anxiety.

"There have been times in my life when I haven’t been surrounded by positive people and I have seen how negatively it has impacted the way that I think. Not just about myself but about the world. I have learnt from then on that I am only going to surround myself with people who make me feel good and happy," Navya said.

She further added that reality shows like Indian Matchmaking help her de-stress.

The video has been appreciated by a lot of people on the social media platform with one of the comments coming from Navya's mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda who praised her daughter's effort and said, "Bravo."