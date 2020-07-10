Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Already has a Film Offer: Report

Even before making it to films, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda enjoys quite a fan base on social media, thanks to the popularity of his legendary actor grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

The star kid reportedly harbours dreams of acting and rumours are rife that he has already been made a movie offer and he will be taking it as soon he’s ready. Mumbai Mirror reports that Karan Johar has already told Agastya that he is happy to launch him.

Agastya, who is spending the lockdown at the grandfather's house often makes an appearance on the actor's social media timeline. Recently, he was seen lifting some weights with the actor in their in-house gym. He was also spotted at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash last week.

















Some time back Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Instagram to share throwback family pictures. The first picture saw him with son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda when he was a little kid. The three were seen sporting similar white kurtas.



He wrote: "Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened."

















In the second throwback picture posted by Amitabh, he and wife, actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen posing with their three grandkids Agastya, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, "Grand children. Grand parents and the arrangement of the metal casts at the back of the picture, have not been deliberately done according to the seating arrangement in front of them . happens." Take a look: