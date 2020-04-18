MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Response to Fan Asking if He Wants to Become Prime Minister

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Ever since the lockdown began, the actor is diligently replying to fun questions imposed by fans on Twitter and Instagram.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 9:14 AM IST
Super active on social media, Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to interact with his fans. Ever since the lockdown began, the actor is diligently replying to fun questions asked by fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Recently, when a fan on Instagram asked if he wants to become the Prime Minister, the actor gave a rather hilarious response. "Sir aap kabhi desh ka PM banana chahte the? (Sir did you ever wish to become the PM)," wrote a fan on one of the actor's post. Replying to him, Bachchan wrote, "Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning).”

Meanwhile, on Friday, his blog completed 12 years of its existence. To mark the occasion, Big B shared three pictures out of which one is a LOL emoji while the other two photos are goofy monochrome selfies of the actor.

On the microblogging site, he wrote, “T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you”

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

