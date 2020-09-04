Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Set Struck by Coronavirus: Report

The spread of coronavirus has now reached the sets of reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, two people from the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show have been found positive for COVID-19.

According to a report published in a news website, these two people were present on the sets of the soon-to-be launched show.

It must be noted that the host Amitabh Bachchan has himself defeated the deadly virus. Big B was tested positive for COVID-19 in July. Other members of his family, including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya too had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Recently, the promo of the upcoming season of KBC was released online. The theme of the promo was primarily transforming ‘setbacks’ into ‘comebacks’.

The director of the promo, Nitesh Tiwari said to IANS in a statement, “This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren't thought of, paving the path for something meaningful, leading us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life”.

The host of the show himself had shared the inspiring promo on social media. He wrote, “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’”.

In a short clip Amitabh Bachchan is sending across a message that the only way to get over a setback is to make a comeback. The post on Instagram alone has been liked by more than 1.6 million users. Both his children, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta have dropped in pumped up muscle emoji as a mark of support.

Meanwhile, the makers are taking all the precautions on the sets of the quiz reality show.