Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Post from Hospital is a Reflection on Making Enemies If You're Successful

Amitabh Bachchan has been at Nanavati since July 11 after he tested positive for Covid-19. But the 77-year-old megaster has kept up his social media posts, sharing his thoughts from the hospital as he recovers from the virus.

His latest post on Instagram is a black and white photo of himself with a kiss filter. The caption is a reflection on how easy it is to make enemies if you are successful.

"In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance," he wrote.

Big B has also been updating his blog from the hospital. In his recent blog post, he wrote wrote, "In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room , I sing .. eyes shut in attempted sleep .. there is no one about or around .. and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release."

He also wrote about the fact that Covid-19 requires to stay him in isolation and he cannot see the faces of the doctors and nurses treating him. “The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the CoViD patient , put in hospitalised isolation , never gets to see another human .. for weeks .. There are the nurses and the doctors on visit and medicine care .. but they ever appear in PPE units .. you never get to know who they are , what are their features, expressions because they are forever covered in the units for protection .. all white beings about .. almost robotic in their presence .. they deliver what is prescribed and leave .. leave because longer stay has the fear of contamination,” he wrote.