Amitabh Bachchan's Nickname for KBC 12 Contestant Takes the Cake on Show

The latest episode of reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with contestant Abhilasha Rao Kalwa who happens to be a Forest Range Officer from Madhya Pradesh. In the previous episode, Abhilasha had talked about her work and the risk associated with her job. Abhilasha also highlighted how the profession is male-dominated. She shared an anecdote about how people have a preconceived notion that a Range Forest Officer would be a male, but as soon as they hear her voice, they correct themselves and call her Range Sir Madam.

Listening to this, show's host Amitabh Bachchan had joked that he would address her as Abhilasha Range Officer Sir Madam.

Abhilasha also shared her hobby of photography and even showed some of the photographs taken by her to Amitabh Bachchan. A series of pictures taken by Abhilasha were shown during the episode and Bachchan was left impressed. Abhilasha also said that she will be donating some amount of her prize money to the food forest. Big B asked her about the concept of the food forest and she explained it to him, it is a diverse planting of edible plants that attempts to mimic the ecosystems and patterns found in nature.

In the latest episode, Abhilasha had exhausted her two lifelines and resumed the game with the other two lifelines. She played the game with the help of leftover two lifelines and went on to win Rs 12,50, 000. She could not answer the question for Rs 25,00000 as she could not figure out the answer and decided to quit the show. The question of Rs 25,00000, asked the name of the author of a sportsman’s autobiography titled “To Hell with Hockey”

The options were Captain Roop Singh, Major Dhyan Chand, Syed Mushtaq Ali, and Aslam Sher Khan.

The correct answer to this question was Aslam Sher Khan.