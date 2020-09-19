Amitabh Bachchan's Pic with Alleged 'Underworld Don' Goes Viral, Abhishek Bachchan Clarifies

Lately, a picture of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media wherein he is seen shaking hands with a person. It was being claimed that the person seen with the veteran actor in the picture was underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim. Now clarifying the same, Big B's son, Abhishek Bachchan has responded to a Twitter user who shared the pic.

Abhishek in Hindi wrote, "Brother, this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan." The person to whom Abhishek replied, has deleted his social media post.

भईसाहब, यह फ़ोटो मेरे पिताजी और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्य मंत्री श्री अशोक शंकरराव चव्हाण की हैं। 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is back to shoots after recently recovering from Covid-19. The actor is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus. In a new Instagram picture, from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, the veteran actor is wearing a face shield.

"Be safe .. and be in protection," he captioned the image.

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2. Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets.

Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host's chair.