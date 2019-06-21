Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. It is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

June 21, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Shoojit Sircar’s forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)
Amitabh Bachchan's quirky first look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo was revealed early on Friday morning.

From the picture tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it looks like the Shoojit Sircar directorial will have Bachchan play an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose. The film, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role, is slated to release on April 24, 2020.

Sharing Bachchan’s first look, Adarsh tweeted, “Unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's quirky character look from #GulaboSitabo... Costars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... 24 April 2020 release.”

Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of Vicky Donor, Piku and October fame, Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Notably, it will bring Bachchan and Khurrana together on the big screen for the first time.

Talking about the family comedy which set in Lucknow, Sircar earlier said, “After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.”

As for the film's quirky title, he said, "Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals (in Lucknow)...as to it's connect to the story, wait and watch the film to know more".

Apart from Gulabo Sitabo, Khurrana and Bachchan have a slew of other films in various stages of production. Khurrana will soon be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. He also has Raaj Shaandilyaa’s

Dream Girl and Amar Kaushik’s Bala in his kitty. Meanwhile, Bachchan will be seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.

