Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz: As Superstar of the Millennium Rings in 80th Birthday, Check How Well You Know Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN: The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, turns 80 today. Big B, as the popular Indian movie star is often fondly called, has been associated with films for the last 50 years. He has delivered hits like Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Coolie, Namal Halaal and Don, among others. Try this made-for-true-fans quiz about Amitabh Bachchan to learn how much you know about him.

A. Which of these songs marked Sr. Bachchan’s debut as a singer?

1. Mere Angne Mein

2. Mere Paas Aao

3. Say Shava Shava

4. Khaike Paan Banaras Vaala

B. July 26, 1982 marked a tense day for Big B’s fans as he was announced clinically dead for a few minutes before being revived by doctors. This was the result of an accident during the shooting of which of the following movies?

1. Coolie

2. Shakti

3. Satte Pe Satta

4. Desh Preme

C. Amitabh Bachchan’s Tumblr blog, which he has written every day continuously for over 14 years, is titled:

1. Bachchan Ke Bol

2. Bol Re Bachchan

3. Bol Bachchan

4. Bachchan Bol

D. The Bollywood megastar’s first appearance in Hollywood, which he described as a “friendly gesture”, was in which of the following movies?

1. Life of Pi

2. Gandhi

3. The Great Gatsby

4. The Householder

E. Amitabh Bachchan conducts a meet-and-greet for his fans once a day every week. This tradition, which had continued for 38 years before the pandemic hit, took place on which day?

1. Monday

2. Wednesday

3. Saturday

4. Sunday

F. Having contested Lok Sabha elections in 1984 on a Congress ticket, Mr. Bachchan won a landslide victory. Which seat did he contest from?

1. Asansol

2. Allahabad

3. Worli

4. Mathura

G. The famous Kaun Banega Crorepati host’s first job as an executive in Calcutta paid him Rs 460 after cuts. Which company did he work for?

1. Bird and Company

2. All India Radio

3. Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation

4. Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

H. Which of these movies saw Big B in a triple role?

1. Mahaan

2. Namak Halaal

3. Bandhe Haath

4. Kasme Vaade

I. What is Amitabh Bachchan’s birth-allotted surname? (Brownie points for knowing why he uses Bachchan.)

1. Bhattacharya

2. Chaturvedi

3. Shrivastava

4. Gupta

J. Advertisements with which of these brands marked Big B’s debut in the commercial ads?

1. Cadbury

2. LIC

3. Binani Cement

4. BPL

Answers: A-2; B-1; C-4; D-3; E-4; F-2; G-1; H-1; I-3; J-4

