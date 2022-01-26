Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day 2022 Wishes Leave Kapil Sharma And Shweta Bachchan In Splits

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first Bollywood stars to wish fans on the occasion of Republic Day this year. The actor took to Instagram on Republic Day eve and shared an old picture in which his French beard was painted in the tricolour of the National Flag while he has no expressions on his face.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati host shared the picture with the caption in Hindi. “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day," he said. The picture left comedian Kapil Sharma and Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan in splits. The Kapil Sharma Show host commented, “hahahaha," along with a laughing emoji, Shweta dropped just the laughing emoji. The picture was also liked by Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Amitabh also shared a throwback picture taken at his Mumbai residence Jalsa. The actor was seen standing at a distance, waving at fans while the crowd gathered outside his home. One of the fans held the National Flag in his hand. Amitabh’s Sunday gatherings were popular before the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a halt. Fans would gather outside the residence to catch a glimpse of the star.

Lately, Amitabh has been spending time at home. Earlier this month, he shared a picture in which he was seen soaking up the sun while sitting in the garden. While Amitabh did not reveal his face in the picture, he showed his legs and a glimpse of the massive garden.

Amitabh is among the busiest actors today. The actor wrapped up the 13th season of KBC last year and has been giving time to his upcoming films. The actor has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Project - K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Jhund, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone.

